JHU not allowing fans at NCAA men's basketball tournament amid coronavirus fears

Following Maryland's first three confirmed cases of COVID-19, Johns Hopkins University will not allow fans to attend the first two rounds of this weekend's NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament.



