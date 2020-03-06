Global  

JHU not allowing fans at NCAA men's basketball tournament amid coronavirus fears

JHU not allowing fans at NCAA men's basketball tournament amid coronavirus fears

JHU not allowing fans at NCAA men's basketball tournament amid coronavirus fears

Following Maryland's first three confirmed cases of COVID-19, Johns Hopkins University will not allow fans to attend the first two rounds of this weekend's NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament.
