Here's How Daylight Saving Time Affects Your Health
2 a.m.
On March 8.
This means we lose a
full hour of sleep.
A recent study from the University of Colorado says that when clocks are moved up, the effect has a
negative impact
on one's health.
According to the study, heart attack risks
increase 25% due to the sleep loss.
The risk drops 21%
in the fall when we
gain an hour of sleep.
The Mayo Clinic adds that daylight savings affects sleeping patterns for nearly a week.
To help remedy, the
Better Sleep Council has a tip.
The nonprofit says to go to sleep
15 minutes before your normal bedtime
days before the shift.