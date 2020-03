Delaware County Announces 1st Presumed Positive Case Of Coronavirus IMPACTING OUR AREA ALL THE WAYAROUND.LETS BEGIN WITH ALYCIA READWHO HAS VERY LATEST FROMDELAWARE COUNTY.DELAWARE COUNTY OFFICIALSWANT TO ASSURE THE PUBLIC THATTHEY ARE PREPARED TO HANDLE ACORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK.THEY SAY THEY HAVE BEENFORMULATING A PLAN SINCEJANUARY WHEN THE VIRUS STARTEDTO MAKE ITS ROUNDS.DELAWARE COUNTY OFFICIALS SAYAFFECT WOMAN WAS DIAGNOSISYESTERDAY, SHE HAS SINCE BEENISOLATED IN HER HOME.THERE IS TYPICALLY A 14 DAYQUARANTINE AND HEALTHOFFICIALS ARE CHECK NOTHINGWITH HER AND THE OTHERPENNSYLVANIA CORONAVIRUS CASEBY PHONE EVERY DAY.WE WILL BE MONITORING THEMPRETTY MUCH DAILY BY PHONE, TOMAKE SURE THEY ARE NOT GETTINGSICK.REPORTER: COUNTY'S FIRSTPRESUME CASE OF CORONAVIRUS ISNOT A COMMUNITY SPREAD CASEMEANING THEY KNOW EXACTLYWHERE WOULD THE MAN CONTRACTEDCOVID 19.THE PENNSYLVANIA SECRETARY OFTHE HEALTH SAYS PERSON THATSHE WAS WITH TESTED POSITIVE,SHE THEN IN TURN WENT TO GETTESTED HERSELF.WHILE SHE'S QUARANTINE CDC ISAGREEINGLY TRACING WHOM SHEHAS BEEN IN CONTACT WITHRECENTLY.OUR ROLE TO PREVENT PANIC,THERE IS NO NEED FOR THAT BUTTHIS IS CERTAINLY A SITE, AHEIGHT EVEN SENSE OF URGENCYIN DELAWARE COUNTY NO YOU THATWE HAVE A PRESUMED CASE.REPORTER: COUNTY'SCONFIDENT IN THEIRPREPARATIONS FOR A LOCALOUTBREAK.FOR MONTHS COUNTY OFFICIALSHAVE BEEN MEETING WITH POLICE,FIRE, E MS AND SAY THERE IS APLAN IN PLACE FOR A POSSIBLEOUTBREAK BUT THIS MAY NOT BETHE ONLY CASE THAT THEY WILLHAVE TO DEAL WITH.MY PERSONAL MEDICAL TEAM,SAYS THERE WILL BE MORE CASESNATIONWIDE.THERE WILL BE MORE CASESSTATEWIDE.POTENTIALLY MORE CASESLOCALLY.REPORTER: OFFICIALS WON'TSAY EXACTLY WHERE IN THECOUNTY THIS WOMAN LIVES BUTTHEY SAY IF THEY BELIEVE THEPUBLIC IS IN DANGER, THEY WILLLET THEM KNOW.REPORTING LIVE FROM DELAWARE