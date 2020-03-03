Global  

Coronavirus In Massachusetts Now 7 Presumptive Positive And 1 Confirmed Case

Coronavirus In Massachusetts Now 7 Presumptive Positive And 1 Confirmed CaseWBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.
Second Mass. resident with coronavirus identified in Norfolk County

Massachusetts officials said late Monday they had identified a second case of the novel coronavirus...
bizjournals - Published


Emmie12750

Emmie RT @LowellSunNews: The number of presumed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts leapt from three to eight on Friday as the state announced fiv… 4 seconds ago

LowellSunNews

The Lowell Sun The number of presumed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts leapt from three to eight on Friday as the state announce… https://t.co/sOOZHzkw3w 6 minutes ago

gasfuel

automotive Coronavirus In Massachusetts Now 7 Presumptive Positive And 1 Confirmed Case https://t.co/0Rpb1Du7kV 1 hour ago

nauset45

nauset45 Patient was seen late February and it’s March 6th. DAYS went by. How many people passed thru urgent care & seen by… https://t.co/BX5KqflaFC 2 hours ago

YoNews

Yo News RT @7News: Mass. health officials increase number of presumptive positive coronavirus cases to 7 https://t.co/Laej9CrZ4F #7NEWS 3 hours ago

RhodeUpdates

Rhode Island Coronavirus Updates RT @NBC10_Tamara: UPDATE: Massachusetts reports 5 new presumptive coronavirus cases bringing the total to 1 confirmed case & 7 presumptive… 3 hours ago

Eliza328

Eliza K RT @LiamWBZ: There are now at least eight cases of coronavirus in Massachusetts -- seven presumptive positives and one confirmed positive.… 3 hours ago

7News

7News Boston WHDH Mass. health officials increase number of presumptive positive coronavirus cases to 7 https://t.co/Laej9CrZ4F #7NEWS 4 hours ago


Kentucky, Indiana confirm first cases of COVID-19 [Video]Kentucky, Indiana confirm first cases of COVID-19

Kentucky confirmed one case of coronavirus in Lexington just hours after Indiana officials announced a person in Indianapolis tested positive for coronavirus.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:34Published

Douglas County woman is Nebraska's first positive case of coronavirus [Video]Douglas County woman is Nebraska's first positive case of coronavirus

What we know about Nebraska's first confirmed-coronavirus case.

Credit: KMTV Action 3 News     Duration: 01:38Published

