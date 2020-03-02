U.S. House faults FAA and Boeing for fatal MAX crashes

A U.S. House investigative report released Friday into two Boeing 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 people laid the blame on both the Federal Aviation Administration and Boeing.

The 13-page report - that comes just days before the anniversary of the second fatal MAX crash of an Ethiopian Airlines flight - found that the FAA's "certification review of Boeing’s 737 MAX was grossly insufficient and that the FAA failed in its duty to identify key safety problems." The report also states that Boeing's design "was marred by technical design failures’ and lacked “transparency with both regulators and customers." The report recommends that these findings should prompt legislative changes to address how U.S. regulators approve new aircrafts for service going forward.

The Boeing 737 MAX has been grounded for almost a year, and Boeing halted production of the MAX in January to address several software issues.

Boeing says it hopes to win approval for the plane to return to service by mid-year.