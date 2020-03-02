Global  

Gov. DeSantis: No new Florida coronavirus cases

Gov. DeSantis: No new Florida coronavirus cases

Gov. DeSantis: No new Florida coronavirus cases

Governor DeSantis is in Naples Friday announcing no new cases to report today in Florida.
Governor reveals more details about Florida coronavirus cases as Tampa Bay officials continue monitoring

Tampa is on high alert as two suspected cases of coronavirus have been detected in the seven-county...
bizjournals - Published

Two people diagnosed with coronavirus in Florida; 150 being tested

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration said late Sunday that Florida has two “presumptive positive”...
bizjournals - Published


TDOnline

Tallahassee Democrat Coronavirus: DeSantis announces no new cases, requests $25M in funding https://t.co/zuPkm2XH36 55 minutes ago

TLPres2032

Tim Parson RT @WCTV: Gov. DeSantis says no new cases of coronavirus in Florida https://t.co/OsVoC16sEb 2 hours ago

WCTV

WCTV Eyewitness News Gov. DeSantis says no new cases of coronavirus in Florida https://t.co/OsVoC16sEb 2 hours ago

CarloniBrittany

Brittany Carloni 🌊 RT @ndn: Coronavirus: DeSantis announces no new cases, requests $25M in funding https://t.co/1zu93XW5l4 2 hours ago

ZackSampson

Zack Sampson Today's update: #Florida has no new cases of #coronavirus, per the governor. He has requested $25 million from the… https://t.co/r454tPWqFa 2 hours ago

PeterSchorschFL

Peter Schorsch RT @TDOnline: Gov. DeSantis said there still has not been any cases of community transmission in Florida. https://t.co/bzp9jiocQt 2 hours ago

TDOnline

Tallahassee Democrat Gov. DeSantis said there still has not been any cases of community transmission in Florida. https://t.co/bzp9jiocQt 3 hours ago

FrankGluck

Frank Gluck RT @TheNewsPress: Coronavirus: DeSantis announces no new cases, requests $25M in funding https://t.co/tSyqJMejIu 3 hours ago


Coronavirus outbreak affecting cruise industry [Video]Coronavirus outbreak affecting cruise industry

Saturday, Vice President Mike Pence along with Governor Ron DeSantis will meet with cruise line officials in South Florida.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:44Published

Coronavirus Update: Number Of Cases In New York State Jumps To 44 [Video]Coronavirus Update: Number Of Cases In New York State Jumps To 44

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday evening that the number of coronavirus cases in New York State has jumped to 44; CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:03Published

