Coronavirus Update: Stores Selling Out Of Hand Sanitizer, Prices Skyrocket Online
Store shelves are empty as people continue to buy out hand sanitizer and other anti-bacterial products amid coronavirus concerns, and prices continue to skyrocket online; Anna Werner reports for CBS2.
