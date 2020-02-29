Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Summit County officials update public on Colorado's first coronavirus case

Summit County officials update public on Colorado's first coronavirus case

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 24:50s - Published < > Embed
Summit County officials update public on Colorado's first coronavirus caseSummit County officials update public on Colorado's first coronavirus case
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

How Wake County is working to contain NC's first coronavirus case

With North Carolina's first confirmed case of coronavirus landing in Wake County, public health...
bizjournals - Published

First coronavirus death in US reported at Kirkland hospital

A man in his late 50s has died at EvergreenHealth in Kirkland where he was being treated for a...
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •WorldNews



You Might Like


Tweets about this

leandranikont

Leandra Nikont RT @KyleClark: UPDATE: State health officials now say the COVID-19 patient skied at Keystone and Vail. He was in Summit County from Feb 29-… 5 hours ago

ALGANCTNwx

Alabama Wadsworth RT @Matt_Kroschel: We are streaming an update with Summit County officials now following today’s news of a positive test for #COVIDー19 here… 19 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tipp. Co. Health Department press conference on COVID-19 [Video]Tipp. Co. Health Department press conference on COVID-19

The Tippecanoe County Health Department will hold a press conference Friday at 3:30 p.m. issuing a "Public Health Emergency" after the state's first case of the CORVID-19 was announced.

Credit: WLFIPublished

Delaware County Officials Address Presumed Positive Coronavirus Case [Video]Delaware County Officials Address Presumed Positive Coronavirus Case

Alecia Reid reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:48Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.