Colorado health officials announce first two cases of coronavirus in Colorado

Colorado health officials on Thursday announce first two cases of coronavirus in Colorado.
Coronavirus likely widespread in Oregon, health officer says

Oregon health officials said Monday the COVID-19 virus is likely widespread in the community, but...
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •Mid-Day


Governor reveals more details about Florida coronavirus cases as Tampa Bay officials continue monitoring

Tampa is on high alert as two suspected cases of coronavirus have been detected in the seven-county...
bizjournals - Published


DeeDeeM34690243

Dee Dee Marshall ... Three stars for General Flynn RT @denverpost: JUST IN: Colorado public health officials announce $9 million settlement with Suncor Energy over air-pollution violations h… 23 minutes ago

denverpost

The Denver Post JUST IN: Colorado public health officials announce $9 million settlement with Suncor Energy over air-pollution viol… https://t.co/bXGydWnXsi 4 hours ago

publichealth4u

Vishwa Arogyam Covering Colorado Health officials announce two positive tests for COVID-19 KOAA News5 Team 7:34 -… https://t.co/xsZBqLdtiY 19 hours ago

ElizabethWatts5

Elizabeth Watts We are learning more about the cases in Colorado: https://t.co/cg7d6MlNj3 19 hours ago

JustMePammy

JustMePammy RT @RussellHaythorn: Colorado Governor @jaredpolis and other state health officials announce creation of emergency plan if/when #coronaviru… 3 days ago

RussellHaythorn

Russell Haythorn Colorado Governor @jaredpolis and other state health officials announce creation of emergency plan if/when… https://t.co/Nkc6HTvJ0r 3 days ago


Coronavirus in Colorado: Your COVID-19 questions answered, from a doctor [Video]Coronavirus in Colorado: Your COVID-19 questions answered, from a doctor

With two positive cases of the novel coronavirus in Colorado, we sat down with Dr. Neal O'Connor, an emergency medicine physician with the HealthONE system in metro Denver. Watch our full conversation..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 15:07Published

Washington State Has Another Coronavirus Death, 15th In U.S. [Video]Washington State Has Another Coronavirus Death, 15th In U.S.

A hospital in Washington state said on Friday that a 12th person had died there from coronavirus. This recent death brings the total to 15 who have died from the virus and its..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

