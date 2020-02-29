Global  

Washington State Has Another Coronavirus Death, 15th In U.S.

Washington State Has Another Coronavirus Death, 15th In U.S.

Washington State Has Another Coronavirus Death, 15th In U.S.

A hospital in Washington state said on Friday that a 12th person had died there from coronavirus.

