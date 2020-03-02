Global  

Second Covid-19 death in UK

A second person in the UK has died of Covid-19.

Also, Scotland women’s Six Nations rugby match against France has been postponed after a player tested positive for coronavirus.

The teams had been due to clash at Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow, on Saturday.

This decision has been taken as a result of a Scottish player testing positive for Covid-19 on Friday, Scottish Rugby said.
Coronavirus updates for Gloucestershire and UK after 163 confirmed cases nationwide and second person dies

Coronavirus updates for Gloucestershire and UK after 163 confirmed cases nationwide and second person diesLatest advice and information on Saturday, March 7, 2020 as Government starts to move from 'contain'...
Gloucester Citizen - Published

Second Coronavirus Death Reported In US

The coronavirus death toll in the United States has increased to two as a second person died of the...
RTTNews - Published


Lee Co. sees first 'presumptive' coronavirus cases [Video]Lee Co. sees first 'presumptive' coronavirus cases

Lee Health released a statement late Friday night telling the public that it treated a patient who tested positive for coronavirus. That person has since died. The organization is currently treating a..

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:45Published

