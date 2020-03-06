VP Picks: Biden And Bernie

Bernie and Biden are currently battling for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Many are beginning to wonder about the nominee's vice-presidential pick, reports Business Insider.

Their selections could have a major impact on the general election.

Given the DNC's diversity and coalition, women and people of color should make up the bulk of the shortlists.

The candidate's ideology, regional appeal, and experience will also come into play.

However, Joe Biden has said he would entertain a Republican VP pick if he liked them.