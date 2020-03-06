Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > VP Picks: Biden And Bernie

VP Picks: Biden And Bernie

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:37s - Published < > Embed
VP Picks: Biden And Bernie

VP Picks: Biden And Bernie

Bernie and Biden are currently battling for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Many are beginning to wonder about the nominee's vice-presidential pick, reports Business Insider.

Their selections could have a major impact on the general election.

Given the DNC's diversity and coalition, women and people of color should make up the bulk of the shortlists.

The candidate's ideology, regional appeal, and experience will also come into play.

However, Joe Biden has said he would entertain a Republican VP pick if he liked them.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

cmagicj14

OrLando Magissian RT @bourgeoisalien: I'll vote for Biden if he: ✅Supports Medicare for all ✅Picks a leftist as his VP, Bernie or someone similar ✅Support… 9 minutes ago

Clannmore

brian mac gabhann RT @davidsirota: NEWS: @JoeBiden is now actively fulfilling his promise to donors that "nothing would fundamentally change" - the list of p… 14 minutes ago

DBChirpy

Debbie Boone @MichiganRadio @DBChirpy why anyone thinks it’s about a popular vote is beyond me. Electoral College picks Potus. I… https://t.co/O5KCqa4lyw 17 minutes ago

momstrong11

MomStrong @alexkotch If Kamala Harris or Elizabeth Warren are not VP picks... Bernie and Biden should go home. 32 minutes ago

dreamlover_09

Gemini_Girl ♊ 🌹 RT @ZaidJilani: "Biden advisers expect Pete Buttigieg to get a prominent slot after his swift endorsement of Biden — perhaps as ambassador… 38 minutes ago

rb218702

robert RT @davidsirota: Biden backed the bankruptcy bill & Wall St dereg/bailouts Then Wall St donors collectively became among the top donors t… 41 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.