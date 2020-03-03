Global  

Coronavirus Fears Increase Price Gouging

As fears of Coronavirus grow, people are frantically buying supplies and have even lead to price gouging.
Are High Mask Prices The Problem Or The Solution?

As fears of coronavirus spread, so does price gouging for masks, which are in limited supply.
NPR - Published

Amazon has pulled 530,000 products from its store and is working with state attorneys general to crack down on price gouging amid coronavirus fears (AMZN)

Amazon has pulled 530,000 products from its store and is working with state attorneys general to crack down on price gouging amid coronavirus fears (AMZN)· Amazon told lawmakers in a letter Friday that it's working with state AGs to track down...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •Reuters



Coronavirus Update: Stores Selling Out Of Hand Sanitizer, Prices Skyrocket Online [Video]Coronavirus Update: Stores Selling Out Of Hand Sanitizer, Prices Skyrocket Online

Store shelves are empty as people continue to buy out hand sanitizer and other anti-bacterial products amid coronavirus concerns, and prices continue to skyrocket online; Anna Werner reports for CBS2.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:00Published

California Attorney General Warns Against Coronavirus Price Gouging [Video]California Attorney General Warns Against Coronavirus Price Gouging

Panic buying of items like hand sanitizer has led to skyrocketing prices. Sandra Mitchell reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:45Published

