Women's History Month: Bronx Park Showcasing Female Graffiti, Street Artists

Women's History Month: Bronx Park Showcasing Female Graffiti, Street Artists

Women's History Month: Bronx Park Showcasing Female Graffiti, Street Artists

This Women's History Month, a park in the Bronx is showcasing unique graffiti and street art made exclusively by women; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
