Coronavirus Patient At Rush Released From Hospital

Coronavirus Patient At Rush Released From Hospital

Coronavirus Patient At Rush Released From Hospital

A university student studying abroad in Italy was fifth confirmed coronavirus case in Illinois.

He was released and is quarantined at home.

