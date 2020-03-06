Global  

Mulan movie song - “Loyal Brave True” by Christina Aguilera

Mulan movie song - “Loyal Brave True” by Christina Aguilera

Mulan movie song - “Loyal Brave True” by Christina Aguilera

Mulan movie - Special Look at “Loyal Brave True” performed by Christina Aguilera Plot synopsis: When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father.

Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential.

It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father.

“Mulan” features a celebrated international cast that includes: Yifei Liu as Mulan; Donnie Yen as Commander Tung; Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan; Yoson An as Cheng Honghui; with Gong Li as Xianniang and Jet Li as the Emperor.

The film is directed by Niki Caro from a screenplay by Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver and Elizabeth Martin & Lauren Hynek based on the narrative poem “The Ballad of Mulan.”
Christina Aguilera Returns to Her Disney Roots With ‘Loyal Brave True’ From New ‘Mulan’ Soundtrack

Christina Aguilera returns to Disney's 'Mulan' franchise, 22 years after her "Reflection" soundtrack...
Christina Aguilera unveils new Mulan song 'Loyal Brave True' 22 years after 'Reflection'

'This is such a beautiful continuation of the legacy,' says singer
