MILITARY WIVES movie clip - Only You

MILITARY WIVES movie clip - Only You MILITARY WIVES centers on a group of women from different backgrounds whose partners are away serving in Afghanistan.

Faced with their loved ones’ absences, they come together to form the very first military wives choir, helping each other through some of life’s most difficult moments, and quickly find themselves on an international stage.

Peter Cattaneo (THE FULL MONTY) directs Kristin Scott Thomas and Sharon Horgan in this feel-good crowd-pleaser inspired by true events.

In select theaters March 27.