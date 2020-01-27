Jury finds man guilty of sex abuse

- in gulfport...- after a three day trial and two- hours of deliberation, a- jury found 42 year old arland - morris guilty of sex abuse- charges on a minor.

- the 12 year old victim delivere- gripping testimony, saying- morris was in a relationship- with her mother, and took - advantage of her while her- mother was at work in 20-17.- the defense said the accusation- were out of anger that the- child was angry at the defendan- because his relationship- with the child's mother - dissolved.- testimony revealed the child's- statements to - her family and to law - enforcement were consistent.- after receiving the verdicts, - the defendant was taken into- custody and a sentencing hearin- has been scheduled for- march