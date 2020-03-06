You purchase a meal at rochester's northwest potbelly location, 10 percent of sales will be donated to the early childhood family education group.

Asian market-vo-1 lowerthird2line:early childhood family education fundraiser rochester, mn for forty plus years the non profit has helped families in olmsted county with a wide range of resources.

Lucy baril who works for the group says they provide services including helping low income families with tuition, providing support for single moms, and transportation for families.

Xxx asian market-sot-1 lowerthird2line:lucy baril organizer "we also have a group for dads that are stay at home fathers.

So these dads get a platform to where they can talk to each other in person about miscarriages, how it feels to go to the park on their own and have the women walk alway from the and stuff like that."

You have until 8 p-m to make a donation at the northwest rochester potbelly.

/ battle tz-vo-1