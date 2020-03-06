JUMANJI THE NEXT LEVEL Movie - Back In Jumanji!
JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL - "Back In Jumanji!" Now on Digital!
In Jumanji: The Next Level, the gang is back but the game has changed.
As they return to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, they discover that nothing is as they expect.
The players will have to brave parts unknown and unexplored, from the arid deserts to the snowy mountains, in order to escape the world’s most dangerous game.
Directed by: Jake Kasdan
Written by: Jake Kasdan & Jeff Pinkner & Scott Rosenberg
Based on the book Jumanji by: Chris Van Allsburg
Produced by:
Matt Tolmach
Jake Kasdan
Dwayne Johnson
Dany Garcia
Hiram Garcia
Executive Producers:
David Householter
Melvin Mar
Scott Rosenberg
Jeff Pinkner
William Teitler
Ted Field
Mike Weber
Cast:
Dwayne Johnson
Jack Black
Kevin Hart
Karen Gillan
Nick Jonas
Awkwafina
Alex Wolff
Morgan Turner
Ser’Darius Blain
Madison Iseman
with Danny Glover
and Danny DeVito
