JUMANJI THE NEXT LEVEL Movie - Back In Jumanji!

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:30s
JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL - "Back In Jumanji!" Now on Digital!

In Jumanji: The Next Level, the gang is back but the game has changed.

As they return to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, they discover that nothing is as they expect.

The players will have to brave parts unknown and unexplored, from the arid deserts to the snowy mountains, in order to escape the world’s most dangerous game.

Directed by: Jake Kasdan Written by: Jake Kasdan & Jeff Pinkner & Scott Rosenberg Based on the book Jumanji by: Chris Van Allsburg Produced by: Matt Tolmach Jake Kasdan Dwayne Johnson Dany Garcia Hiram Garcia Executive Producers: David Householter Melvin Mar Scott Rosenberg Jeff Pinkner William Teitler Ted Field Mike Weber Cast: Dwayne Johnson Jack Black Kevin Hart Karen Gillan Nick Jonas Awkwafina Alex Wolff Morgan Turner Ser’Darius Blain Madison Iseman with Danny Glover and Danny DeVito #Sony #JumanjiTheNextLevel #TheRock #DwayneJohnson #KevinHart #JackBlack #KarenGillan #DannyDeVito #DannyGlover #NickJonas #Awkwafina #TheNextLevel #Jumanji

cinafilm

Cinafilm Jumanji: The Next Level (2019) - Read 70 Movie Reviews Link: https://t.co/whAu56t2si #JumanjiTheNextLevel 35 minutes ago

fannyfunn

Fanny Evrita RT @DyQim: Movie for the weekend... 🍿 Jumanji: The Next Level (2019) 🍿 Bombshell (2019) 🍿 Spinning Man (2018) 🍿 Invictus (2009) ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️… 2 hours ago

amitami08023786

amit Was watching Jumanji the next level really amazing movie 3 hours ago

Producer_Josh

Josh Odson Jumanji: The Next Level (2019) Refuses to be a victim of sequel-itis. Yes, there's more of everything from the ori… https://t.co/zA1zCKWqvj 6 hours ago

katie_blaze

🦇Katie Blaze☂️🦇 I saw a thing on tumblr just now, asking if the movie theaters never reopen, what will have been the last movie you… https://t.co/GH8YgRNZPz 6 hours ago

SeanMcGinn

Sean Patrick McGinn Tonight's Sheltered-in-Place Movie showing: Jumanji: The Next Level or Parasite. Hmmmm...tough choice. 7 hours ago

ssteel9490

Samantha Steel @KevinHart4real I'm a little late but just got done watching Jumanji The Next Level and literally LOL the whole movie!!!! Omg it was so good 8 hours ago

PatLynnFor

PatLynnFor 🐘🐘🐘 @SharylAttkisson Streaming Jumanji the Next Level movie. 8 hours ago

