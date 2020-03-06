JUMANJI THE NEXT LEVEL Movie - Back In Jumanji!

JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL - "Back In Jumanji!" Now on Digital!

In Jumanji: The Next Level, the gang is back but the game has changed.

As they return to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, they discover that nothing is as they expect.

The players will have to brave parts unknown and unexplored, from the arid deserts to the snowy mountains, in order to escape the world’s most dangerous game.

Directed by: Jake Kasdan Written by: Jake Kasdan & Jeff Pinkner & Scott Rosenberg Based on the book Jumanji by: Chris Van Allsburg Produced by: Matt Tolmach Jake Kasdan Dwayne Johnson Dany Garcia Hiram Garcia Executive Producers: David Householter Melvin Mar Scott Rosenberg Jeff Pinkner William Teitler Ted Field Mike Weber Cast: Dwayne Johnson Jack Black Kevin Hart Karen Gillan Nick Jonas Awkwafina Alex Wolff Morgan Turner Ser'Darius Blain Madison Iseman with Danny Glover and Danny DeVito