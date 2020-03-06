Winston Duke Has Villain Goals

He plays M'Baku in the movie and the character is portrayed as a villain in the comics.



Recent related videos from verified sources Winston Duke wants to be a villain in Black Panther sequel Winston Duke wants to be a villain in Black Panther sequel He plays M'Baku in the movie and the character is portrayed as a villain in the comics, although he teamed up to fight alongside Chadwick.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 00:50Published 8 hours ago