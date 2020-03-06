Global  

Greenhouse Academy Season 4

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:28s - Published < > Embed
Greenhouse Academy Season 4 Trailer - Netflix Futures The students of Greenhouse Academy deal with the aftermath of an explosive sequence of events.

Tweets about this

Jazzy68943391

Jazzy @alexwaarren Greenhouse academy, it just came out with it 4th season to, its really good 1 hour ago

missokeeni

clarendon princess I’m starting season 4 of greenhouse academy now. I got my snacks & its time to binge watch 😬 happy Sunday. 2 hours ago

spiderrbarnes

ellie is social distancing 𖤍 netflix renew greenhouse academy for season 5 the people want it 2 hours ago

Natasha97909555

Natasha @alexwaarren The greenhouse academy it’s quite childish but good and friends and Big Bang theory oh and b99 has a s… https://t.co/Yy8T82MUH9 5 hours ago

doveshoneytea

claudia okay so i was behind on greenhouse academy and i just binged season 3 and it’s 2.00 in the morning 6 hours ago

NStok3s

NaJ🧝🏾‍♀️🈯️ Greenhouse academy season 4 is upp🤩 8 hours ago

IshalovesHarry

Isha| I LOVE YOU MEL *grins* I just finished the greenhouse academy. It was amazing af!!! Can't wait for season 5. 9 hours ago

_jasmine789

Jay B Hey @netflix we need season 5 of The Greenhouse Academy! I finished up the series yesterday and I need to know what… https://t.co/2AgdWfJal2 10 hours ago

