Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Home Before Dark Trailer

Home Before Dark Trailer

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:04s - Published < > Embed
Home Before Dark Trailer

Home Before Dark Trailer

Home Before Dark — Official Trailer - Apple TV+ A mystery inspired by the reporting of a real nine-year-old journalist.

When a young girl and her family move back to the small town her father left behind, her pursuit of the truth leads to the unearthing of a long-buried cold case.

The series is created and executive produced by Jon M.

Chu and showrunners Dana Fox & Dara Resnik; written and executive produced by Russel Friend & Garrett Lerner; and executive produced by Steve Golin for Anonymous Content, Joy Gorman Wettels, Rosemary Rodriguez and Sharlene Martin.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Brooklynn Prince Balances Solving a Murder Mystery and 4th Grade in Apple’s ‘Home Before Dark’ Trailer (Video)

Brooklynn Prince Balances Solving a Murder Mystery and 4th Grade in Apple’s ‘Home Before Dark’ Trailer (Video)Apple TV+ dropped the trailer for “Home Before Dark,” its Hilde Lysiak-inspired mystery series,...
The Wrap - Published

‘Dark Side of the Ring’ Season 2 to Start With 2-Part Chris Benoit Episode: Watch the Trailer (Video)

‘Dark Side of the Ring’ Season 2 to Start With 2-Part Chris Benoit Episode: Watch the Trailer (Video)Vice has set the premiere date for the second season of its wrestling docuseries “Dark Side of the...
The Wrap - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

WomenaHollywood

Women and Hollywood Brooklynn Prince is a reporter investigating a cold case in “Home Before Dark” https://t.co/ydNP9bhaqc https://t.co/tvpcxxMMGS 54 minutes ago

TheArtsShelf

The Arts Shelf #AppleTV+ releases official trailer for new mystery series #HomeBeforeDark! 👉 https://t.co/d2BMmZ5arr https://t.co/RtAd6R0wQK 1 hour ago

15MinuteFun

15 Minute Fun Home Before Dark Trailer https://t.co/riFS02TOsd #TV #Series #Trailer 3 hours ago

LigayaLoyola

Ligaya Loyola OT7 BTSxSantaClaraRoseBowl RT @WomenaHollywood: Trailer Watch: Brooklynn Prince Is a Reporter Investigating a Cold Case in “Home Before Dark” https://t.co/8gKJAjqEJC… 4 hours ago

WomenaHollywood

Women and Hollywood Trailer Watch: Brooklynn Prince Is a Reporter Investigating a Cold Case in “Home Before Dark”… https://t.co/jLVa1aT423 4 hours ago

VkngdmV

VkngdmV HOME BEFORE DARK Trailer (2020) Jim Sturgess, Drama Series https://t.co/0kctz4DAiK 5 hours ago

melsil

Melissa Silverstein Trailer Watch: Brooklynn Prince Is a Reporter Investigating a Cold Case in “Home Before Dark”… https://t.co/h4e7SJT2AQ 5 hours ago

MFRBooksandFilm

Montage Film Reviews HOME BEFORE DARK Official Trailer (2020) Drama, Mystery TV Series HD: MFR is a film and… https://t.co/T45USJwM3c 6 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

AN ENGLISH HAUNTING (2020) Official Trailer (HD) [Video]AN ENGLISH HAUNTING (2020) Official Trailer (HD)

AN ENGLISH HAUNTING (2020) Official Movie Trailer (HD) - Plot synopsis: In 1960s England, Blake Cunningham and his alcoholic mother are forced to move into the mysterious Clemonte Hall, a vast isolated..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:44Published

Batwoman S01E15 Off With Her Head [Video]Batwoman S01E15 Off With Her Head

Batwoman 1x15 "Off With Her Head" Season 1 Episode 15 Promo Trailer HD - MOMMY DEAREST – More of Alice’s (Rachel Skarsten) dark past is uncovered when Cartwright (guest star John Emmet Tracy)..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:21Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.