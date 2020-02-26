|
Coronavirus Update: 44 People Test Positive In New York, 3 Cases Confirmed In New Jersey
|
Coronavirus Update: 44 People Test Positive In New York, 3 Cases Confirmed In New Jersey
In New York, 44 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, many of them in Westchester County, and in New Jersey, three people are confirmed to have the virus; CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.
