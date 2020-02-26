A Westlake real estate agent says the rates are at an all time low and buyers should jump on deals 38 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 01:50s - Published A Westlake real estate agent says the rates are at an all time low and buyers should jump on deals It's been affecting everything from schools to hospitals to the stock market, and now the deadly Coronavirus has hit real estate, and now is the time to buy. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Mortgage rates hit record low as peak season approaches Mortgage rates hit an all-time low as peak real-estate season approaches Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:46Published 1 day ago Things Every First-Time Homebuyer Should Know Owning your home gives you maximum control over your living space. But there's a lot more to it than choosing your paint colors. According to Business Insider, first-time buyers often lack critical.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36Published 1 week ago