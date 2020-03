Gov. DeSantis: No new Florida coronavirus cases

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA.

WPTVNEWSCHANNEL 5'S JON SHAINMANJOINS US WITH THE LATEST FROMTHE GOVERNOR... JON?MICHAEL, GOVERNOR RON DESANTISWAS IN NAPLES TODAY TALKINGABOUT THE EFFORTS TO PREVENTTHE SPREAD.

THE GOVERNOR SAYSHE'S REQUESTING $25 MILLIONDOLLARS FROM THE STATELEGISLATURE TO GO TOWARD THEDEPARTMENT OF HEALTH TO HEWITH CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE.THE GOVERNOR ADDED THAT MONEYWOULD HELP WITH LAB SUPPLIES,PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT,ADDITIONAL PERSONNEL, ALONGWITH ADDITIONAL COMMUNICATIONSTO THE PUBLIC AND HEALTH CAREPROVIDERS.

FLORIDA IS ALSOEXPECTED TO GET AROUND 27MILLION DOLLARS FROM THEFEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO HELPFIGHT THE CORONAVIRUS.

THEGOVERNOR WAS ASKED ABOUTRECENT DECISIONS LIKE THE ONETO CANCEL THE ULTRA MUSICFESTIVAL IN MIAMI.<<RQ-527 FR TC 4:12 : 19 "THERISK IN FLORIDA REMAINS LOW,THAT HAS NOT CHANGED.

LOCALCOMMUNITIES WILL MAKEDECISIONS HOW THEY SEE FIT.IT'S NOT GOING TO BE ME TOSECOND GUESS THAT.

I WILL SAYFROM THE CDC LEVEL AND STATELEVEL, THERE ISN'T GUIDANCCOMING DOWN FROM EITHER DC ORTALLAHASSEE TO DO THAT."