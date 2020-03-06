Coronavirus Update: Mayor Bill de Blasio On NYC Measures Amid Outbreak

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot talk about New York City's latest steps and advice on how to deal with coronavirus risks.



Recent related videos from verified sources Health Officials Offer Advice On How To Tell The Difference Between Coronavirus, Flu & Allergies The coronavirus outbreak has many people wondering if their symptoms are something to be concerned about. Is it the flu or just allergies? CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff helps us decipher those symptoms. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:09Published 1 hour ago Mayor Tells Travelers To Self-Quarantine Some New Yorkers returning home from international travel are the subject of a new directive from the city. They're being told to self-quarantine on their arrival due to possible exposure to the virus... Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:37Published 11 hours ago