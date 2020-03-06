Global  

Coronavirus Update: Mayor Bill de Blasio On NYC Measures Amid Outbreak

Coronavirus Update: Mayor Bill de Blasio On NYC Measures Amid Outbreak

Coronavirus Update: Mayor Bill de Blasio On NYC Measures Amid Outbreak

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot talk about New York City's latest steps and advice on how to deal with coronavirus risks.
