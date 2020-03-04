Playground Opens

It was a great day to get outside and get some exercise, and that just got easier to do in west point.

The outdoor exercise and stretching areas at zuber and marshall parks were officially opened this morning.

West point police officers and fire fighters field tested the new gear.

A grant from blue cross and blue shield of mississippi foundation paid for the equipment.

The organization hopes more people will work out, while stepping up their game to live a healthy lifestyle.

"the foundation has a focus on building a healthy mississippi, and we think it is important for mississippians, like those in west point, to get outdoors and exercise and begin to feel better and take accountability for their own health."

The foundation's healthy heroes program targets students in grades k through 5.

This year, police officers and fire fighters will go to three schools in the area for the program.

Stinger