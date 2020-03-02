|
How Much, If At All, Should We Be Concerned About The Coronavirus?
|
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:13s - Published < > Embed
How Much, If At All, Should We Be Concerned About The Coronavirus?
In a taping for this Sunday's "Facing South Florida," CBS4's Jim DeFede asked that question to doctor Aileen Marty, an infectious disease expert.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|"Millions and millions and millions of tests" will need to be made available to help determine how...
Newsmax - Published
|Trump’s fragile mental health must be handled with as much care as the coronavirus outbreak ǀ View
euronews - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources
Why Stocks Are Falling Again Friday
Investors, in a panic over the coronavirus, are paying as much for a 30 year asset as they are for one less than one year out.
Credit: The Street Duration: 01:09Published
|