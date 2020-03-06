Denver health officials update public on the city's first 2 cases now < > Embed Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 28:39s - Published Denver health officials update public on the city's first 2 cases Denver Department of Health officials update the public on the city's first two cases of coronavirus.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Denver announces city’s first 2 cases of coronavirus Two people in Denver have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus...

Denver Post - Published 3 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this