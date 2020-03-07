Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Iowa Animal Abuse Bill

Iowa Animal Abuse Bill

Video Credit: KIMT - Published < > Embed
Iowa Animal Abuse Bill
Protecting the pets
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Iowa Animal Abuse Bill

Made to protect animals from abuse in iowa.

Newsroom kimt news 3's alex jirgens is live in the newsroom with the latest.

Alex?xxx george á the iowa senate passed a bill on wednesday that would crack down on companion animal cruelty offenders.

The biápartisan bill would make the first offense of animal torture a felony.

This week á however á the felony charge was removed á and replaced with an aggravated misdemeanor that would require supervision and counseling.

At a legislative forum in clear lake this afternoon á i asked senator amanda ragan about her thoughts on the matter.

While the bill didn't accomplish every goal that it set out to doá she says it's a step in the right "i don't think i've had more emails on that subject.

It was something people were really passionate about, and it's great to see that move forward."

Iowa has some of the weakest animal welfare laws out of any state in the uás.

According to animal legal defense fund á iowa is ranked 49th in these laws á right after mississippi.

The bill will be sent to the iowa house for approval á before heading to the governor's desk.///




You Might Like


Tweets about this

6iyos

diyos SIGN: Help Iowa Pass Bill Banning Pet Abuse https://t.co/CtlmhzhpA4 4 days ago

welundrisk

Welund Iowa Senate passes bill increasing criminal penalties for animal abuse https://t.co/OKp0zzxGsS 1 week ago

veganimallover

Lana🌱 SIGN: Help Iowa Pass Bill Banning Pet Abuse https://t.co/helrLKJni8 1 week ago

muttmomvicki

vicki hood SIGN: Help Iowa Pass Bill Banning Pet Abuse https://t.co/cND8BpC3l7 1 week ago

cybershrink2

Dr. Jodi Rowe SIGN: Help Iowa Pass Bill Banning Pet Abuse https://t.co/YMAGBOdlZu 1 week ago

koziz5

GOP is the KKK .@JBPritzker @mikeparson @GovHolcomb @GovEvers @GovWhitmer @GovTimWalz What will your state do to protect animal c… https://t.co/GKFQCUyX98 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Alabama Animal Abuse Bill Draws Criticism from Animal Rights Groups [Video]

Alabama Animal Abuse Bill Draws Criticism from Animal Rights Groups

An animal abuse bill moving through the Alabama House is drawing criticism from animal rights groups.

Credit: WHNT     Duration: 00:53Published
Bill could ban animal abusers from owning pets again [Video]

Bill could ban animal abusers from owning pets again

Tennessee lawmakers take a step toward stopping animal abuse by approving a Senate bill that could prevent some convicted animal abusers from ever owning an animal again.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:08Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.