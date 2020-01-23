Rate drop boosting home sales

As investors sell on Wall Street, it's led to this big drop in mortgage rates and homes are selling.



Recent related videos from verified sources Bed Bath shares sink on sales warning Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond plummeted in early trading Wednesday after the home furnishings retailer warned of a steep drop in sales. Fred Katayama reports. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:16Published on February 12, 2020 How to Save Money When Building a House Building a new home is a big investment, and, as you go through the process, costs will start to add up quickly. Building your dream home can be done in or under budget. Joining us with some tips on.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 05:17Published on January 23, 2020