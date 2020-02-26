San Diego events vigilant amid coronavirus worries 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 02:12s - Published San Diego events vigilant amid coronavirus worries Several San Diego events this week will resume as planned in the face of the county's increased precautions surrounding the coronavirus. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Economic fallout from coronavirus worries Financial analyst Dennis Brewster joined 10News to discuss the economic fallout in U.S. markets over coronavirus fears. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 02:08Published 1 week ago