Does a trip to the Soviet Union or praising communist dictators make Bernie Sanders a communist? Senator Bernie Sanders describes himself as a Democratic Socialist but former Governor Scott Walker recently tweeted otherwise.

DOES A TRIP TO THE SOVIETUNION OR PRAISING COMMUNISTDICTATORS MAKE DEMOCRATICPRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE BERNIESANDERS A COMMUNIST?POLITIFACT WISCONSIN CHECKSTHAT CLAIM BY FORMER GOVERNORSCOTT WALKER.Senator Bernie Sandersdescribes himself as aDemocratic Socialist butformer Governor Scott Walkerrecently tweeted otherwise.08: We're looking at a claimtoday which he has maderepeatedly in tweets and moretweets and newspaper columnsin which he says BernieSanders, one of the leadingDemocratic contenders forpresident is a communist.PolitiFact Wisconsin saysSanders may support biggovernment programs likeMedicare for All but there's abig difference between aDemocratic Socialist andcommunism 48 A chief one ishow under communism it istypically a one party systemwith authoritarianism controland a case where thegovernment owns the means ofproduction.PolitiFactWisconsin also points outSanders is NOT calling forgovernment ownership of allprivate property or end tocapitalism. 1:17 His approachis much more in line with whatsome European countries facewhen they have free healthcare and things of that nature.POLITIFACT WISCONSIN RATESSCOTT WALKER'S CLAIM -- FALSE.





Tweets about this Sudsie M schmidt 🆘🇺🇸 PFW looks into Walker claim Sen. Sanders is a communist https://t.co/Wd9W9ghfTl 14 hours ago William Urtel Socialism only "works" in countries where people are forced to participate, and at that it does not work very well.… https://t.co/zIVvIa3Sin 1 week ago sky Why does everyone trip about hitler but like not care ab Stalin he killed more more innocent people prior to the di… https://t.co/TjrlKZm5sn 1 week ago

