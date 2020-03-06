Does a trip to the Soviet Union or praising communist dictators make Bernie Sanders a communist?

DOES A TRIP TO THE SOVIETUNION OR PRAISING COMMUNISTDICTATORS MAKE DEMOCRATICPRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE BERNIESANDERS A COMMUNIST?POLITIFACT WISCONSIN CHECKSTHAT CLAIM BY FORMER GOVERNORSCOTT WALKER.Senator Bernie Sandersdescribes himself as aDemocratic Socialist butformer Governor Scott Walkerrecently tweeted otherwise.08: We're looking at a claimtoday which he has maderepeatedly in tweets and moretweets and newspaper columnsin which he says BernieSanders, one of the leadingDemocratic contenders forpresident is a communist.PolitiFact Wisconsin saysSanders may support biggovernment programs likeMedicare for All but there's abig difference between aDemocratic Socialist andcommunism 48 A chief one ishow under communism it istypically a one party systemwith authoritarianism controland a case where thegovernment owns the means ofproduction.PolitiFactWisconsin also points outSanders is NOT calling forgovernment ownership of allprivate property or end tocapitalism.
1:17 His approachis much more in line with whatsome European countries facewhen they have free healthcare and things of that nature.POLITIFACT WISCONSIN RATESSCOTT WALKER'S CLAIM -- FALSE.