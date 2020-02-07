Apps saving patients a trip to the doctor as coronavirus cases grow

As fears continue over the spread of the coronavirus, most insurance companies and hospitals are saving patients from a trip to the doctor's office through apps.



Recent related videos from verified sources Coronavirus: Brighton doctor's surgery closed over links to virus The County Oak Medical Centre GP practice in Brighton has been temporarily closed "because of an urgent operational health and safety reason", following reports that a member of staff was one of those.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:30Published on February 10, 2020 Coronavirus: Anger & grief grips China as Wuhan's whistleblower doctor dies |Oneindia AS THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS CONTINUES TO HAUNT CHINA WITH THE DEATH TOLL CROSSING 640 AND MORE THAN 31 THOUSAND CONFIRMED CASES, ANGER AND GRIEF HAS GRIPPED CHINA OVER THE DEATH OF THE WUHAN DOCTOR WHO.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:11Published on February 7, 2020