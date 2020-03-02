Amber Alert Issued For 4-Year-Old Boy, 35-Year-Old Woman 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:53s - Published Amber Alert Issued For 4-Year-Old Boy, 35-Year-Old Woman An amber alert was issued Friday for a 4-year-old boy and a 35-year-old woman in the Los Angeles area.

Recent related news from verified sources Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old Toronto boy The Toronto Police Service has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 14-year-old boy.

