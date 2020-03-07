Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Petition rally set for Move Oregon’s Border for a Greater Idaho initiative

Petition rally set for Move Oregon’s Border for a Greater Idaho initiative

Video Credit: KEZI - Published < > Embed
Petition rally set for Move Oregon’s Border for a Greater Idaho initiative

Petition rally set for Move Oregon’s Border for a Greater Idaho initiative

The initiative hopes to separate most of southern, eastern and central Oregon from Portland and Eugene.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Petition rally set for Move Oregon’s Border for a Greater Idaho initiative

20 counties in oregon are trying to secede and become apart of idaho&amp;and organizers say the support in douglas county has been tremendous.

There's a rally scheduled in roseburg tomorrow at 10 am at the douglas county fairgrounds&amp; and kezi 9 news reporter evita garza shows us why organizers are confident theyl be successful in the long run.

Trt: 1:43 00:00 take lower david jaques says he just one of dozens people who doesn feel like rural oregon is well represented.

00:06 david jaques, douglas county captain, move the border:?a lot of people have been so fed up with what happening in salem, passing legislation that not benefiting douglas county residents?

Now, he wants to make a change.

Theye saying, that it.

I moving to idaho.

Well i say, i staying put.

I love it here.

Bring idaho here?

He spearheading efforts in douglas county to move a huge chunk of oregon into the gem state.

This includes counties around southern, eastern and central oregon&amp;?the general public, apart from the elected officials, are jumping all over.

Theye like, sign me up, where the petition?

But organizers need a certain number of signatures in each county before august 5th.

This is determinded by population.

00:46 evita:?2,995 signatures are needed to get the petition put on the november ballot in douglas county.

Organizers are confident that theyl exceed their goal in the coming weeks?

They say most of the support come from douglas county.?il make some predictions.

It will overwhelmingly pass here, but i don know what number it will be?

They expect to collect a couple hundred at the rally saturday.

And, at least 4,000 signatures over the next few weeks.?because it not about oregon, it not about idaho.

It about freedom and it about hope?

Mccarter says theyl be going into other counties soon to gain support and sign the petition.

But jaques says he confident the support in douglas county will encourage others to rally for change.

If we become douglas county idaho, wel get our straws, our plastic bags and our gun rights back?

In roseburg, evita




You Might Like


Tweets about this

StateStatus_OR

StateStatus OR Petition rally set for Move Oregon’s Border for a Greater Idaho initiative - KEZI TV https://t.co/qMNHzOhCoE 12 minutes ago

trstdtravlr

trstdtravlr in the air Petition rally set for Move Oregon’s Border for a Greater Idaho initiative 4 hours ago

mamichampagnnee

🇲🇽🦂Champagne Mami ⁶𓅓 RT @KEZI9: “Because it’s not about Oregon," said Mike McCarter, chief petitioner. "It’s not about Idaho. It’s about freedom and it’s about… 6 hours ago

KEZI9

KEZI 9 NEWS “Because it’s not about Oregon," said Mike McCarter, chief petitioner. "It’s not about Idaho. It’s about freedom an… https://t.co/XYk9bqVBuZ 6 hours ago

trustdtravelr

trustedtraveller Petition rally set for Move Oregon’s Border for a Greater Idaho initiative 7 hours ago

KDRV

NewsWatch 12 The group that's trying to merge southern and eastern Oregon into a "Greater Idaho" has been working to gather sign… https://t.co/MehPQAhRJs 9 hours ago

KMTR

KMTR NBC 16 Supporters of an effort to move the Oregon border with Idaho plan a rally March 7 in Roseburg. The group Move Oreg… https://t.co/8YE8fklNcM 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.