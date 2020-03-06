Eight coronavirus cases reported in Colorado Friday, 6 more since Thursday 4 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 06:18s - Published Eight coronavirus cases reported in Colorado Friday, 6 more since Thursday The number of coronavirus cases across the state quadrupled Friday, with six more cases reported in Colorado on Friday.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Canada's British Columbia reports first coronavirus case with unknown origin - CBC News Canada's British Columbia province has identified eight more presumptive cases of a new coronavirus...

Reuters India - Published 1 day ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this VekTor RT @CPRNews: JUST IN: Three more cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, have been reported in Colorado. This bring… 1 hour ago Terri RT @alfonslopeztena: Tourism flows and death rates suggest coronavirus is being under-reported. Indonesia, Myanmar, Russia, and the Philipp… 2 hours ago