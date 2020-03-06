Global  

Yes Bank crisis Nirmala Sitharaman assures employment salaries for atleast a year

Yes Bank crisis: FM, former FM in war of words

The ongoing Yes Bank crisis has triggered a war of words between Union finance minister Nirmala...
IndiaTimes - Published


Tweets about this

grumpeoldman

Murali Neelakantan RT @IndianPrism: Really? And you were sleeping for 6 years Ms @nsitharaman? #YesBank Loan Book Mar 2017 : ₹1,32,262 cr Mar 2019 : ₹2,41,4… 35 seconds ago

ShoaibM18351889

Shoaib Mirza RT @ndtv: Yes Bank crisis originated on Congress watch, says Nirmala Sitharaman https://t.co/OQFQw70gKe #YesBank #YesBankCrisis https://t… 49 seconds ago

NavjotRamteke1

Navjot Ramteke RT @Deep4IND: Now BJP IT Cell dihadi mazdoor's will teach us how the Gandhi ji Nehru ji, Mughal, & Dinosaurs are responsible for everything… 1 minute ago

ArijitmINC

Arijit Mukherjee(অরিজিৎ মুখার্জি)🇮🇳 RT @INC_kishan: Yes Bank Crisis Originated on Congress Watch, Says Nirmala Sitharaman How long will he hide his sins in the name of Congre… 2 minutes ago

digitalninjaa

Mars RT @saliltripathi: Question - as Nirmala Sitharaman names the Anil Ambani group as among the stressed companies with Yes exposure, why is h… 2 minutes ago

_smritishekhar6

Smriti Shekhar RT @Vishj05: Journalist: How will you handle Yes Bank crisis? Nirmala Sitharaman: By blaming it on Congress. 3 minutes ago

GreenIndia20

GreenIndia RT @Vishj05: Don't worry. Nirmala Sitharaman has solution to the Yes Bank crisis. She will abolish banking system and introduce old barter… 3 minutes ago

altaf7864

Altaf Sayed RT @ashoswai: Because Modi and Nirmala were born when Congress was in power! https://t.co/cEdShJtxTH 3 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Steps are taken in interest of depositors, bank and economy FM Sitharaman on Yes Bank crisis [Video]Steps are taken in interest of depositors, bank and economy FM Sitharaman on Yes Bank crisis

Steps are taken in interest of depositors, bank and economy FM Sitharaman on Yes Bank crisis

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:21Published

Karnataka: All accused of sedition filed over a school play granted anticipatory bail| Oneindia News [Video]Karnataka: All accused of sedition filed over a school play granted anticipatory bail| Oneindia News

IN A FIRST STATEMENT ON THE YES BANK CRISIS, FINANCE MINISTER NIRMALA SITHARAMAN TODAY ASSURED YES BANK DEPOSITORS THAT THEIR MONEY IN THE TROUBLED BANK IS SAFE AND THE RESERVE BANK OF INDIA WILL FIND..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:39Published

