Yes Bank crisis Nirmala Sitharaman assures employment salaries for atleast a year

The ongoing Yes Bank crisis has triggered a war of words between Union finance minister Nirmala...



Tweets about this Murali Neelakantan RT @IndianPrism: Really? And you were sleeping for 6 years Ms @nsitharaman? #YesBank Loan Book Mar 2017 : ₹1,32,262 cr Mar 2019 : ₹2,41,4… 35 seconds ago Shoaib Mirza RT @ndtv: Yes Bank crisis originated on Congress watch, says Nirmala Sitharaman https://t.co/OQFQw70gKe #YesBank #YesBankCrisis https://t… 49 seconds ago Navjot Ramteke RT @Deep4IND: Now BJP IT Cell dihadi mazdoor's will teach us how the Gandhi ji Nehru ji, Mughal, & Dinosaurs are responsible for everything… 1 minute ago Arijit Mukherjee(অরিজিৎ মুখার্জি)🇮🇳 RT @INC_kishan: Yes Bank Crisis Originated on Congress Watch, Says Nirmala Sitharaman How long will he hide his sins in the name of Congre… 2 minutes ago Mars RT @saliltripathi: Question - as Nirmala Sitharaman names the Anil Ambani group as among the stressed companies with Yes exposure, why is h… 2 minutes ago Smriti Shekhar RT @Vishj05: Journalist: How will you handle Yes Bank crisis? Nirmala Sitharaman: By blaming it on Congress. 3 minutes ago GreenIndia RT @Vishj05: Don't worry. Nirmala Sitharaman has solution to the Yes Bank crisis. She will abolish banking system and introduce old barter… 3 minutes ago Altaf Sayed RT @ashoswai: Because Modi and Nirmala were born when Congress was in power! https://t.co/cEdShJtxTH 3 minutes ago