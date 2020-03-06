Global  

CPS Worker Tests Positive For COVID-19: Full News Conference

A woman who works closely with "medically fragile" special needs students at a Chicago Public School has tested positive for the coronavirus.

She had recently traveled on the Grand Princess cruise ship, officials said Friday.
