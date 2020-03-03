Global  

South By Southwest Festival Canceled Amid Coronavirus Fears

Just one week ahead of the festival, city and county authorities declared a &quot;local state of disaster&quot; and banned events of 2,500 people or more.
Recent related news from verified sources

Facebook pulls out of South by Southwest festival over coronavirus fears

Facebook Inc is pulling out of this year's South by Southwest (SXSW) music and tech festival over...
Reuters - Published

SXSW cancelled over coronavirus fears

South by Southwest arts and music festival has been canceled over coronavirus fears.
Denver Post - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

SXSW 2020 Canceled For 1st Time In 34 Years Over Coronavirus [Video]SXSW 2020 Canceled For 1st Time In 34 Years Over Coronavirus

AUSTIN, TX – Shortly after the Beastie Boys, Ozzy Osbourne and Trent Reznor announced they’d pulled out of the annual South By Southwest music festival, the Austin-based event has been canceled...

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 02:13Published

South By Southwest Canceled In Austin Amid Coronavirus Concerns [Video]South By Southwest Canceled In Austin Amid Coronavirus Concerns

The City of Austin has canceled the March dates for South By Southwest the festival announced Friday. The announcement comes as the concert industry continues to monitor growing coronavirus concerns..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:21Published

