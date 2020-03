Electronics-Sniffing K-9 is Wisconsin's Latest Crime-Fighting Resource

'DOG SNIFF''DOG SNIFF''DOGS SENSE OF SMELL IS SO MUCH'DOGS SENSE OF SMELL IS SO MUCH'DOGS SENSE OF SMELL IS SO MUCHGREATER THAN OURS.

WE SMELL PIZZA, WE

WE SMELLPIZZA, WEGREATER THAN OURS.

WILL SMELL LIKE EVERY INGREDIENT THATS ON THERE...'
IN THE FIGHT AGAINST CRIME - THE USE OF A K-9 IS NOTHING NEW.
'DOG SNIFF AND SHAKE'
BUT WHATS SPECIAL ABOUT THIS DOG...
'... AND THATS THE SAME THING WITH FLASH DRIVES.'
IT CAN SMELL ELECTRONICS.
'HELL GO INTO A ROOM, WE LET HIM PICK UP THE ODOR, AND HE TELLS US WHERE WE NEED TO DIG.'
KOZAK, THE K-9, IS A FIRST OF ITS KIND RESOURCE FOR THE STATE OF WISCONSIN.
TRAINED TO SMELL CHEMICALS FOUND IN ALMOST ALL MAJOR DEVICES...
'DOG FINDING ELECTRONIC"
'YES, ITS A CHEMICAL, A FLAME RETARDANT CHEMICAL, THATS USED ON THE CIRCUIT BOARDS FOR DEVICES THAT STORE DATA.'
FROM CELL PHONES, TO FLASH DRIVES, AND EVERYTHING IN BETWEEN.
'A CASE IS ONLY AS STRONG AS ITS EVIDENCE.'
'SMALL BITS OF EVIDENCE THAT -- THAT HAVE A HUGE INFLUENCE IN CRIMINAL CASES.
'FINDING THAT EVIDENCE TO HELP US WITH OUR INTERNET CRIMES AGAINST CHILDREN INVESTIGATIONS IS AN IMPORTANT PART OF HELPING US MAKE THOSE CASES.'
SOMETHING THIS SURVIVOR KNOWS ALL ABOUT.

'WHEN I WAS 13 YEARSALL ABOUT.

FROM MY HOME BY AN INTERNET PREDATOR."

THE GROUP TAKES COMFORT KNOWING THAT KOZAK... IS GOING NOSE FIRST -- INTO FIGHTING CRIME.
'KOZAK IS SAVING LIVES.'
IN MILWAUKEE, EVAN PETERSON, FOX6 NEWS.