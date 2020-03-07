Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Costco ends free samples over coronavirus concern

Costco ends free samples over coronavirus concern

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:29s - Published < > Embed
Costco ends free samples over coronavirus concernCostco ends free samples over coronavirus concern
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Costco reportedly stops handing out free samples in some stores due to coronavirus

The days of leisurely strolling through Costco and sampling free food may be over. Temporarily, at...
Mashable - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


Coronavirus panic spreads: Costco is pulling free samples over COVID-19

In the latest casualty of the spreading coronavirus, Costco has suspended free samples out of safety...
azcentral.com - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

farhadkaiser2

farhad kaiser Watch “Costco ends free samples over coronavirus concern” on YouTube https://t.co/6zgtCPeGA3 https://t.co/027UaUCgQc 11 hours ago

BirminghamAlaba

Birmingham Alabama Costco suspending free food samples amid Coronavirus fears - WKRC TV Cincinnati: * Costco suspending free food samp… https://t.co/jPqE0XLYN4 14 hours ago

whiotv

WHIO-TV Coronavirus: Costco ends free food samples during virus outbreak https://t.co/poxaZUvbNB 14 hours ago

karensanders201

KarenlovesJesus RT @AtlantaGeorgi: Costco suspending free food samples amid Coronavirus fears - WKRC TV Cincinnati: * Costco suspending free food samples a… 14 hours ago

AtlantaGeorgi

Atlanta Georgia Costco suspending free food samples amid Coronavirus fears - WKRC TV Cincinnati: * Costco suspending free food samp… https://t.co/sWq0JetW6F 14 hours ago

Bakocom

Bako.com Costco ends free samples over coronavirus concern - Video https://t.co/wWQv5oE8G9 #Bakersfield 📰 https://t.co/aytSfjIYoo 15 hours ago

MCastroWHIO

Monica Castro I know you love Costco samples...... but the retailer is taking precautions during the virus outbreak. 🍤🌭🍕Don't go… https://t.co/PQyn1KRRSG 17 hours ago

thebigquipper

Mike Norris @sydneashlyn To paraphrase T.S. Eliot: This is the way the world ends. Not with a bang but with Costco suspending f… https://t.co/NLmeH0PDtr 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.