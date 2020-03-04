Calhoun City girls defeats Coahoma County for 2A title

The wildcats got out to a first half lead because of junior nashira jennings who seemingly could not miss from the inside.

She scored 19 first half points.

In the second half, panthers senior calysia phillips left it all out on the floor.

She carried the team offensively with 22 points and defensively she had 7 steals.

Coahoma came back to take the lead with about two minutes left.

Calhoun crawled back into the game and tied at 55, both teams had great chances to take the lead, no better than these two looks for calhoun city but the game needed overtime.

In ot, the wildcats came alive.

They outscored the panthers 12 to 2 to bring a girls gold ball back to calhoun city in over 70 years.

Jennings ended with 23 points and was named the game's mvp.