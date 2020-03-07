2020 Class 2A Sectional 48 Semifinals: North Posey Beats Tecumseh; South Spencer Rallies Past Southr

Global  

2020 Class 2A Sectional 48 Semifinals: North Posey Beats Tecumseh; South Spencer Rallies Past Southridge
Down to class 2a..

North posey knocked off mater dei to advance..

Now the vikings battle tecumseh.

First quarter... logan wunderlich finds camden bender... the senior spots up from the wing... he leads the way with 15.

Tecumseh battling with time winding down in the quarter..

Griffin tuley to tanner toopes..

Tecumseh trails by one.

It was a 5 point game at the break... but in the third quarter..

North posey pulls away.

Josiah ricketts coming up with the steal... the bucket... and the band aid.

And shortly after..

It off to the races again for the vikings.

Grant allyn to ricketts.

Count it and a foul.

He goes for 14 north posey moves on 6?31.

On the other side of the bracket..

South spencer battles the host school..

Southridge.

First quarter..

Kobe bartlett goes inside to holton compton..

The junior turns and kisses one off the glass.

Rebels strike first.

Southridge swings right back.

Camden gasser fires down low to garrett voegerl..

It's back and forth all night.

South spencer sharing the rock..

Michael donoho to darian johnson..

To a cutting jace kelly.

Rebels back in front.

They would trail by double digits with 3 minutes to play..

And the rebels come storming back.

South spencer wins 5?51.

They will take on north posey for the championship saturday at 7.

