Coronavirus Update: Number Of Confirmed Cases In New York State Continues To Climb

Coronavirus Update: Number Of Confirmed Cases In New York State Continues To Climb

Coronavirus Update: Number Of Confirmed Cases In New York State Continues To Climb

As of Friday night, there are 44 confirmed cases in New York State, including one with a connection to Connecticut; CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.
U.S. coronavirus cases top 100, second patient confirmed in New York state

A New York man tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the total confirmed cases in the...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •Al JazeeraReuters


Coronavirus Update: 11 Cases Confirmed In N.Y., Most Connected To New Rochelle Attorney

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in New York has grown to 11, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said...
CBS 2 - Published Also reported by •Reuters India



AnonymousRex12

Anonymous Rex RT @NYGovCuomo: UPDATE: There are now 33 confirmed cases of #Coronavirus in NYS — 11 new positive tests since yesterday. All new cases are… 1 minute ago

olajmagnas

Olajmagnas RT @NYGovCuomo: UPDATE: We have learned of 11 new confirmed cases of #Coronavirus in NYS — bringing the total number of cases to 44. -8 of… 7 minutes ago

hendogbrown

Henry Brown Coronavirus Update: Number Of Confirmed Cases In New York State Continue... https://t.co/mH88rVAu7h via @YouTube 14 minutes ago

jamesseandoyle1

James Doyle RT @Nordic_News: **UPDATE** Number of confirmed #covid19 #coronavirus infections in the Nordics Sweden 137 Norway 120 Iceland 45 Denmark (… 1 hour ago

UtpalBhaskar

Utpal Bhaskar RT @business: JUST IN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases around the globe surpasses 100,000 https://t.co/bahv5EPsC5 https://t.co/5c… 1 hour ago


