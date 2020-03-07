Global  

Department of Health reports potential coronavirus exposure at The Village at Rockville

Department of Health reports potential coronavirus exposure at The Village at Rockville

Department of Health reports potential coronavirus exposure at The Village at Rockville

The Maryland Department of Health has determined that a person to confirmed to have coronavirus attended a gathering at the Village at Rockville.
boringfatima

fatima RT @MDHealthDept: RELEASE: The @MDHealthDept has determined that a person confirmed to have COVID-19 attended a gathering at The Village at… 2 minutes ago

Gracie29526040

Gracie RT @MDHealthDept: Members of the public who attended this event should monitor for symptoms of a respiratory infection. Anyone who thinks… 17 minutes ago

KaseyTh14347406

Kasey Thomas RT @MDMEMA: . . . Anyone who thinks they may have been exposed should call the Maryland Emergency Management Agency at 410-517-3720. - NOTE… 20 minutes ago


DOH: 2 Florida residents dead from coronavirus [Video]DOH: 2 Florida residents dead from coronavirus

Two Florida residents have died from complications of the novel coronavirus, according to new numbers from the state's Department of Health (DOH).

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:51Published

Denver health officials update public on the city's first 2 cases of coronavirus [Video]Denver health officials update public on the city's first 2 cases of coronavirus

Denver Department of Health officials update the public on the city's first two cases of coronavirus.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 28:39Published

