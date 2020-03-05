Global  

Lee Co. sees first 'presumptive' coronavirus cases

Lee Co. sees first 'presumptive' coronavirus cases

Lee Co. sees first 'presumptive' coronavirus cases

Lee Health released a statement late Friday night telling the public that it treated a patient who tested positive for coronavirus.

That person has since died.

The organization is currently treating a second patient who has tested "presumptively positive" for the illness.
Lee Co. sees first 'presumptive' coronavirus cases

BREAKING NEWS... THE FLORIDAHEALTH DEPARTMENT NOW ANNOUNCINGTHREE NEW PRESUMPTIVE COVID-1CASES IN FLORIDA ..

ONE THOSECASES IN LEE COUNTY ..AND THPATIENT IS NOW DEATHE HEALTH DEPARTMENT SAYS TPATIENT WAS IN HIS OR HER 70’SLEE HEALTH..

THE PATIENT ARRIVEDAT GULF COAST MEDICAL CENTERWITH SEVERE RESPIRATORPROBLEMS. THE HEALTH DEPARTMENTNOTIFIED LEE HEALTH OF THE TESTRESULTS TONIGHT.

NOW THERE IS ASECOND PATIENT WITH APRESUMPTIVE POSITIVE TEST FORTHE VIRUS.

THEY ARE IN ISOL



