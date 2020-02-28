State Leaders Aim To Contain COVID-19

Global  

For weeks, state leaders have expected it would happen, and Friday, a Minnesotan tested positive for COVID-19, reports Marielle Mohs (2:58).

Vice President Mike Pence is thanking state leaders, and 3M, for their efforts to fight the COVID-19 outbreak, reports Bill Hudson (2:09). WCCO 4 News At 6– March 5, 2020

Leaders in Missouri and Kansas are preparing for a possible COVID-19 outbreak. On Monday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will provide the newly formed Special Committee on..

