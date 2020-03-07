Brewery dedicates beer to journalism pioneer Dorothy Fuldheim, and of course it's a red ale 9 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 02:16s - Published Brewery dedicates beer to journalism pioneer Dorothy Fuldheim, and of course it's a red ale On Sunday, March 8 — International Women’s Day — Forest City will be tapping an imperial red ale, dedicated to WEWS legend Dorothy Fuldheim, who was the nation’s first anchorman as a member of the news team. 0

